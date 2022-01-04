Small details you might’ve missed in Washington’s latest team name-related video

There were some smaller yet potentially important details in Washington's 7-minute, 23-second video announcing the major news. Here's a rundown of those interesting pieces.

The Washington Football Team will cease to exist and the Washington _____ will begin anew on Feb. 2, 2022. That date became official thanks to this post that the franchise put out on Tuesday morning:

In all, that video runs for 7 minutes and 23 seconds and includes some major news, most notably that the new name won’t be Wolves or Redwolves.

But there are also some smaller yet potentially important details you might’ve missed while taking all of that footage in.

Here’s a rundown of those interesting pieces:

A hint from Ron Rivera?

There’s a scene where team president Jason Wright passes something to Ron Rivera, and that something presumably reveals the new name to Washington’s coach.

“Do you like it?” Wright asks.

“Yeah, right off the bat,” Rivera responds.

With the understanding that this is a carefully edited, long-worked on video from the organization itself — meaning it wouldn’t include an exchange where Rivera pauses and says, “Yeah, um, it’s fine” — that was a pretty quick answer from Rivera.

Going off of that, Rivera has made it well known that he’s in favor of a military-centric moniker. So, if he tells Wright “right off the bat” that he’s a fan of whatever he’s holding, could that be an indication that it’s, for example, going to be Commanders or Admirals?

Terry McLaurin’s involvement

When Washington makes the (savvy) choice to tease its upcoming uniforms, it definitely appears that Terry McLaurin is the player’s jersey that was used to do so:

Of course, others have worn No. 17 for the team — Doug Williams, Danny Wuerffel and Michael Floyd all come to mind (kidding on those last two, relax) — but it’d make sense for Washington to produce the next era’s garb with McLaurin as the focal point.

The helmet back-and-forth

Near the end of the video, Wright shows off Washington’s soon-to-be-real headgear to Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew.

“Here is one of the main helmets,” Wright explains.

Beginning next year, the NFL will allow squads to utilize an alternate helmet, and judging by Wright’s comments, Washington might be taking advantage of that change.

That possibility feels even more real when Rivera picks up one helmet that, while blurry, is burgundy and gold. A few seconds later, this fella makes a cameo:

Whether that thing is actually black or just a very dark burgundy, it’s absolutely different than the one Rivera was holding.

Jordan Kunaszyk?!?!?

Lastly, just before Washington announces the February date where everything will come down, a bunch of players’ faces are shown in rapid succession.

That compilation features the usual suspects — Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson, Tress Way — but… wait a second… is that reserve linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk?

For your information, Kunaszyk has made three solo tackles this season — and, after Tuesday, he’s also appeared in one super-stylized, super-critical name-related video.