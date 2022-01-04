CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington Football » New name for WFT…

New name for WFT to be announced next month

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

January 4, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The new name for the Washington Football Team will be announced Feb. 2 on NBC’s “Today Show.”

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright revealed the date Tuesday morning on the club’s website.

“After careful consideration, our team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves,” he said.

The team’s colors of burgundy and gold will remain.

The search for a new name has been underway since the summer of 2020 when Redskins was dropped following pressure from several sponsors.

In his announcement, Wright called it “nearly an impossible task” to select a name that all fans would identify as their favorite choice, but believes the selection is a name that “aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up