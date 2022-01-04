New name for WFT to be announced next month

The new name for the Washington Football Team will be announced Feb. 2 on NBC’s "Today Show."

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright revealed the date Tuesday morning on the club’s website.

“After careful consideration, our team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves,” he said.

The team’s colors of burgundy and gold will remain.

The search for a new name has been underway since the summer of 2020 when Redskins was dropped following pressure from several sponsors.

In his announcement, Wright called it “nearly an impossible task” to select a name that all fans would identify as their favorite choice, but believes the selection is a name that “aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”