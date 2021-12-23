HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Washington Football » WFT QB Taylor Heinicke activated

WFT QB Taylor Heinicke activated

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Football Team has activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke off the Reserve/COVID list and is now available to start Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Heinicke missed Tuesday’s 27-17 loss to the Eagles. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen missed that game because he was on the Reserve/COVID list as well.

Garrett Gilbert, who was just signed Friday from the Patriots practice squad, was forced into starting duties.

Allen has not been activated off the COVID list.

Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway have also been activated off the Reserve/COVID list.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up