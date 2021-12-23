WFT QB Taylor Heinicke activated

The Washington Football Team has activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke off the Reserve/COVID list and is now available to start Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Washington Football Team has activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke off the Reserve/COVID list and is now available to start Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Heinicke missed Tuesday’s 27-17 loss to the Eagles. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen missed that game because he was on the Reserve/COVID list as well.

Garrett Gilbert, who was just signed Friday from the Patriots practice squad, was forced into starting duties.

Allen has not been activated off the COVID list.

Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway have also been activated off the Reserve/COVID list.