Washington adds Kendall Fuller, Tim Settle to reserve/COVID-19 list

Ethan Cadeaux

December 14, 2021, 4:50 PM

Washington adds Fuller, Settle to reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team’s reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow.

The club on Tuesday announced that cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Tim Settle have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fuller and Settle are the tenth and eleventh players to be added to the list since last week.

Washington did active cornerback Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list in a corresponding move. The team currently has 10 players on the list, including star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and pass rusher Montez Sweat in addition to Fuller and Settle.

Additionally, the Burgundy and Gold have activated practice squad safety Jeremy Reaves as a COVID-19 replacement.

Per the NFL’s protocols, players who test positive for the virus that are vaccinated must sit out 10 days or return two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return. Players that are unvaccinated must miss a minimum of 10 days before returning.

Washington is far from the only club dealing with coronavirus issues. A total of 29 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday across the NFL, just one day after 37 players were added to the list. Multiple teams, including Washington, are in enhanced protocols as cases continue to rise across the league and country as a whole.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

