What Washington fans should watch for in Green Bay vs. Chicago SNF

Week 14's Sunday Night Football matchup features the NFL's oldest rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

3 things WFT fans should watch for in Packers vs. Bears SNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Packers pulled away in the fourth quarter in the first matchup of the season between these NFC North foes. Of course, the viral moment of Aaron Rodgers yelling to the Bears fans at Soldier Field after his rushing touchdown sticks out as the most memorable moment of Green Bay’s 24-14 win back in October.

Sunday’s encounter promises to bring the same level of riveting action you won’t want to miss. Here are three reasons why.

Can Bears Revive Playoff Chase?

Since losing to the Packers, the Bears have lost five of their last six games to fall to 4-8 on the season. A second loss to Green Bay would seriously hamper Chicago’s chances at making a late run these last few weeks of the regular season.

As the Burgundy and Gold continue to ride high on a four-game winning streak at 6-6, Washington currently holds the sixth spot in the NFC playoff bracket and are eight spots above the struggling Bears. Should Green Bay take care of business at home and complete the season sweep of their arch-rivals, WFT fans can all but take Chicago out of the playoff race equation.

Can’t-Miss Rodgers’ Magic

What other reasons do you need to tune into the Packers on primetime television than to see the reigning MVP work his magic? Rodgers has had plenty of highlight-reel plays and memorable moments against the Bears, but none so more iconic than his proclamation to the Chicago crowd behind the end zone on Oct. 17.

“I own you! I still own you!” Rodgers exclaimed.

The viral scream prompted from a Chicago fan’s obscene gesture that caught Rodgers’ eye even got Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s attention. When asked about the moment during the lead-up week to Washington’s contest against Green Bay, Rivera left any bias from his legendary Bears days at the door and said there was certainly some truth to the claim.

Davante Adams’ Route Running

If still unconvinced, try a fun game and zero in on Packers star receiver Davante Adams on Sunday night. It’s nothing but poetry in motion when Green Bay’s No. 17 takes on double teams and various defensive schemes aiming to slow him down. And the odd occasion Adams finds himself in single coverage? Forget about it.

The former second-round pick in 2014 is also chasing some franchise history, only 197 yards behind former teammate Jordy Nelson to break into the top-five in franchise history for all-time receiving yards. He can’t be stopped, but can the Bears defense figure out a way to contain him to have a chance in this one?