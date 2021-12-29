CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat fatally shot in Virginia

Ethan Cadeaux

December 29, 2021, 2:07 PM

Anthony R. Sweat, the older brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat, was fatally shot in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, according to Henrico County police. He was 27.

Henrico police received calls for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony Sweat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montez Sweat was absent from Washington’s practice on Wednesday.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera began his Wednesday podium session with reporters offering his condolences to Sweat and his family. 

“It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Rivera said. “We try to make sure that the players understand that we’re here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she’s available, as well as not just myself but position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who is our director of player development. … We’re there for them.”

