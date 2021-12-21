‘Bench Wars’ come to Philly for Washington-Eagles matchup

The Washington Football Team is bringing their own heated benches on the road to Philadelphia, taking a page out of the Dallas Cowboys' book from the week before.

Remember earlier this month when the Cowboys brought their own heated benches to FedEx Field for their showdown with Washington?

Well, Washington has decided that it would do the same thing for the matchup in Philadelphia and their two other remaining road games in Dallas and New York.

Jerry Jones got word from the Seattle Seahawks that the FedEx Field visiting benches weren’t operating properly, so they rented the benches from Dragon Seats customized with Cowboys logo. They were waiting for the Cowboys in Landover, Maryland, for the Dec. 12 game.

We have a bench update! #WashingtonFootball reached out to @DragonSeats on Monday following the Dallas game and are planning to use them for the rest of the season, in Philly, in Dallas, in New York pic.twitter.com/H8IEJZS5Ke — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 21, 2021

The Cowboys seemed to have a reason for doing so, but does Washington have the same reason?

The last home game for Philadelphia was on Nov. 21 against the Saints. Did Washington reach out to New Orleans?

Or, could just be some ol’fashioned NFC East fun!

We’ll find out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.