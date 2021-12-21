CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
‘Bench Wars’ come to Philly for Washington-Eagles matchup

George Wallace | gwallace@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 2:03 PM

Remember earlier this month when the Cowboys brought their own heated benches to FedEx Field for their showdown with Washington?

Well, Washington has decided that it would do the same thing for the matchup in Philadelphia and their two other remaining road games in Dallas and New York.

Jerry Jones got word from the Seattle Seahawks that the FedEx Field visiting benches weren’t operating properly, so they rented the benches from Dragon Seats customized with Cowboys logo. They were waiting for the Cowboys in Landover, Maryland, for the Dec. 12 game.

The Cowboys seemed to have a reason for doing so, but does Washington have the same reason?

The last home game for Philadelphia was on Nov. 21 against the Saints. Did Washington reach out to New Orleans?

Or, could just be some ol’fashioned NFC East fun!

We’ll find out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

