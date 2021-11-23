THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Washington vs. Eagles Week 15 game set for Sunday afternoon

Matt Weyrich

November 23, 2021

The Washington Football Team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The game was a candidate to be flexed to Saturday, but the NFL ultimately chose Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts instead.

Washington (4-6) enters Week 12 a half-game behind the Eagles (5-6) in the NFC East standings. The team is also just a game behind the New Orleans Saints for the final NFC Wild Card spot, though three teams including the Eagles stand between them.

However, the NFL elected to spotlight a pair of games that include AFC contenders. The Raiders (5-5) and Browns (6-5) are both fighting for positioning just outside the playoff picture while the Patriots (7-4) lead the AFC East and the Colts (6-5) have won three straight.

Before Washington takes on the Eagles, it will go up against the Seattle Seahawks, Raiders and Dallas Cowboys over the next three weeks.

