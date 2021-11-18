Wale to perform at Washington’s Monday Night game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wale, a multi-platinum selling rapper and D.C. native, will perform at halftime of the Monday Night Football matchup as part of Washington’s “Inspire Change” game.

Washington pride will be at an all-time high during the Washington Football Team’s contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks.

Wale, a multi-platinum selling rapper and D.C. native, will perform at halftime of the Monday Night Football matchup as part of Washington’s “Inspire Change” game. The Inspire Change program is an effort by the NFL to call attention to police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and education and economic advancement.

Wale will perform his 2020 hit single ‘Sue Me’ during halftime of the game, which will take place at FedEx Field on Nov. 29. He rose to fame over the last few decades with repeated hit albums and singles, as well as features of other notable rappers. Wale continues to call himself the “Ambassador of Rap for the Capital.”

“I am honored to perform for my home team on such an important night – Monday Night Football and Inspire Change – with such a needed message about supporting the Black Community,” Wale said via a WFT press release. “I am dedicating this performance to the Black community of the DMV. I want to show my appreciation and give flowers to those who supported me from the very beginning of my career.”

Y’Anna Crawley, the 2009 Season II winner of BET’s Sunday Best award and a fellow D.C. native, will accompany Wale on stage and sing backup vocals. Per the press release, an inspirational video highlighting the African American community around Washington will be shown on the video board at FedEx Field at the time of the performance.

More aspects of Washington’s branch of the Inspire Change program will also be apparent during the game vs. Seattle. Specifics will be revealed closer to the date of the game, the team announced.