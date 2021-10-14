Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
WFT to retire Sean Taylor’s number

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 10:12 AM

FILE — Sean Taylor (21) of the Washington Football Team runs out of the end zone with an interception in the final minute of the game in Landover, Md. Sunday November 26, 2006. (AP / Joseph Silverman / Washington Times).

Sean Taylor’s life and NFL career were cut short, but his legacy with the Washington Football Team will last forever, and on Sunday before the Burgundy and Gold’s home game against the Chiefs, his number, 21, will be retired.

Only 24 at the time, Taylor was killed in a robbery attempt in 2007. On Sunday, Taylor’s family will join the team on the field for a pre-game ceremony when Taylor’s contribution to the team will be remembered as his jersey number is officially retired.

Drafted by Washington in 2004, in four seasons, Taylor established himself as one of the premier safeties in the NFL and a fan favorite.

The Washington Football Team has also announced the road leading to FedExField will be known as Sean Taylor Road. In addition, Sean Taylor’s family will have the opportunity for a private visit at Taylor’s locker on the Club Level, which has been perfectly preserved from his last game on Nov. 11, 2007.

Washington Football team president Jason Wright released a statement:

“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model,” Wright said. “The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

