SEE IT: Terry McLaurin makes unreal 37-yard catch to set up Washington TD

SEE IT: Terry McLaurin makes unreal catch to set up Washington TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry McLaurin was kept quiet during the first half of Washington’s Week 1 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. After zero receptions in the first half, Washington’s top wide receiver had three catches on the first drive of the third quarter.

Most notably, McLaurin somehow was able to come down with this floater from Taylor Heinicke.

With a defensive back draped all over him, McLaurin was able to catch the ball through the hands of the DB and also keep his hips inbounds for a successful reception.

Heinicke stepped in after starter Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in the second quarter. That 37-yard bomb to McLaurin was his first big pass of the day, and was followed immediately by an 11-yard dart to tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone. Washington took a 16-13 lead.