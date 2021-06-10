WFT head coach Ron Rivera to throw out first pitch at Nationals game Friday

Fresh off wrapping up the final practice of OTAs, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Friday ahead of the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Ron Rivera to throw out first pitch at Nats game Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fresh off wrapping up the final practice of OTAs, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Friday ahead of the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

After Thursday night’s contest was rained out, Friday will mark the first time that the Nationals will play a game with their home park at full capacity since the 2019 World Series. Rivera, who led the WFT to an NFC East title in his first season with the team last year, will be throwing out his second ever first pitch after doing so at Wrigley Field in 2017.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs at the time, but his relationship with Rivera dates all the way back to 1986. Martinez was a rookie outfielder for the Cubs that season while Rivera was in his third seasons as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

“I’m excited to see him again,” Martinez said on a Zoom call Thursday. “I know he’s throwing out the first pitch so hopefully he’s ready for it. I know he’s a good athlete so let’s see what he’s got.”