CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Washington Football » WFT head coach Ron…

WFT head coach Ron Rivera to throw out first pitch at Nationals game Friday

Matt Weyrich

June 10, 2021, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ron Rivera to throw out first pitch at Nats game Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Fresh off wrapping up the final practice of OTAs, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Friday ahead of the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

After Thursday night’s contest was rained out, Friday will mark the first time that the Nationals will play a game with their home park at full capacity since the 2019 World Series. Rivera, who led the WFT to an NFC East title in his first season with the team last year, will be throwing out his second ever first pitch after doing so at Wrigley Field in 2017.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs at the time, but his relationship with Rivera dates all the way back to 1986. Martinez was a rookie outfielder for the Cubs that season while Rivera was in his third seasons as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

“I’m excited to see him again,” Martinez said on a Zoom call Thursday. “I know he’s throwing out the first pitch so hopefully he’s ready for it. I know he’s a good athlete so let’s see what he’s got.”

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

ron rivera

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up