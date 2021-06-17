Former Washington QB Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith seems to have put his house in the area on the market.

Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Per Realtor.com, the 6,165-square foot mansion in McLean, VA has been listed for $6.7 million. Smith retired from football in April after a 15-year career as a professional quarterback.

The Potomac River sits between the house and Washington, D.C., with a close proximity to the George Washington Parkway. Nationals ace Max Scherzer also lives in the area.

Smith bought the house, built in 2018, for $3.9 million after he was traded to Washington by the Chiefs. He then spent the next three years with Washington before retiring from the game. In his first season, Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury and life-threatening complications after surgery.

He missed the entire 2019 season before coming back in 2020 and leading Washington to its first NFC East title and playoff berth since 2015.

Smith finished his career with 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selections.