CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington Football » Former Washington QB Alex…

Former Washington QB Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million

Mike DePrisco

June 17, 2021, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith seems to have put his house in the area on the market.

Per Realtor.com, the 6,165-square foot mansion in McLean, VA has been listed for $6.7 million. Smith retired from football in April after a 15-year career as a professional quarterback. 

The Potomac River sits between the house and Washington, D.C., with a close proximity to the George Washington Parkway. Nationals ace Max Scherzer also lives in the area.

Smith bought the house, built in 2018, for $3.9 million after he was traded to Washington by the Chiefs. He then spent the next three years with Washington before retiring from the game. In his first season, Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury and life-threatening complications after surgery. 

He missed the entire 2019 season before coming back in 2020 and leading Washington to its first NFC East title and playoff berth since 2015. 

Smith finished his career with 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selections. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up