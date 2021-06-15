ESPN analyst believes Washington can be the ‘fastest offense in the NFL’

The Washington Football Team is likely going to be carried by its dominant defense in 2021, as it was in 2020 en route to a surprise NFC East title, but don't sleep on how exciting the offense might be this season.

Ron Rivera and company added a few speedsters to this year’s roster, and combined with some of their skill player acquisitions in the last two years could form one of the most exhilarating groups in the league.

If Washington can get its offense to match what the defense provided last season, watch out.

“I think this offense is going to be predicated on a ton of speed. It might be the fastest offense in the NFL,” ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on NFL Live. “We’re talking Terry McLaurin on the outside, then they got Curtis Samuel in free agency. McLaurin is becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL, not just one of the best young ones. [Ryan Fitzpatrick]’s going to have a ton of weapons to throw to. Dyami Brown out of North Carolina is a huge selection. And then Antonio Gibson at tailback. Those are four guys that have absolute gas offensively.”

Orlovsky named Washington as one of his final four teams in the NFC, high praise considering the offensive struggles the franchise has seen in recent years.

But with a future (current?) superstar out wide in McLaurin and a number of intriguing blazers in Samuel and Brown, Washington has given their new quarterback some fun toys to play with. And that doesn’t include last season’s rookie surprise in Gibson.

Put it all together, and Washington may have the one thing that can’t be taught: speed.

“Again I’ll say it. This could be the fastest offense in the NFL. Now Fitzy has those roller-coaster rides, right? Because he plays with no fear of failure. He’s just going to play that YOLO, chuck-and-duck style of football,” Orlovsky continued. “But he plays his best when he’s got a defense that can bail him out a little bit. And that’s what he’s got in Washington is a dominant defense. I think Washington has a chance to be an outstanding football team, certainly winning that division and then making noise into the playoffs.”

Orlovsky isn’t the only analyst bullish on the Washington Football Team, provided the offense can take a step forward with the ageless Fitzpatrick behind center.

But if he fails, it certainly won’t be for a lack of playmakers at receiver and running back.