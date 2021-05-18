Report: Washington ‘likely moving on’ from tackle Morgan Moses

Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses could be on the move before the start of the 2021 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Washington “is likely moving on from” their 2014 third-round draft pick, which gives the 30-year-old Virginia alum the ability to seek a trade.

If traded, Washington would save $7.75 million against the salary cap in 2021.

General manager Martin Mayhew signed Charles Leno and drafted Sam Cosmi this offseason. Leno started every game at left tackle for the Bears for the past five seasons and signed a one-year, $5 million deal. Cosmi, taken 51st overall in the second round out of Texas, signed a four-year rookie deal.

The news also comes as the Burgundy and Gold have struggled to secure guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal. Scherff, who has been on the franchise tag twice already, has reportedly turned down multiple lucrative offers and has until July 15 to sign a new long-term deal or else he’d have to play under the tag for a third time or become a free agent after the season.

