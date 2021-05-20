CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Dan Snyder: Washington’s new stadium will be ‘state of the art’ and open by 2027

Peter Hailey

May 20, 2021, 11:31 PM

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is hoping his franchise’s next stadium will be “state of the art” and open by 2027, he told a TMZ cameraman in an interview that was published on their website.

TMZ spotted Snyder, as well as Washington president Jason Wright and a handful of others, touring SoFi Stadium this week, which is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

According to Snyder, that group has been “everywhere” as they attempt to draw inspiration for the Burgundy and Gold’s future residence. They even plan to travel internationally on their tour.

“We’re right now making big plans,” he said to TMZ.

“If we’re going to do something that our fans really deserve — which is cutting edge and innovative — we’re going to take in all the ideas,” Wright added. “So, we’re absorbing.”

Two years ago, when Washington visited Atlanta in the preseason, Snyder joined Falcons owner Arthur Blank as Blank showed him around Mercedes Benz Stadium, which was built in 2017 and has drawn very positive reviews. Snyder did something similar with Jerry Jones, when the Cowboys opened AT&T Stadium all the way back in 2009.

Snyder and Wright were also asked about the club’s journey toward finding a new name, but they chose not to offer up much on that topic.

“We’ll let you know soon,” Snyder said.

Washington’s lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027. A few days ago, the Athletic reported that Wright and head coach Ron Rivera’s efforts to improve FedEx’s playing surface will result in a major reconstruction of the grass and soil underneath it, too.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

