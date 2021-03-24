There’s still time for fans to pitch name ideas for Washington’s football team

There are a few days remaining for fans to pitch ideas for the new name of the Washington Football Team.

There are a few days remaining for fans to pitch ideas for the new name of the Washington Football Team.

Some of the people tasked with leading the rebrand of Washington’s football team (currently named “Football Team”) talked Wednesday on Clubhouse about the massive number of suggestions for a new name so far.

The team said it has received more than 15,000 submissions from 60 counties and six different continents for its new name.

Dan Gardner, the Founder and CEO of Code and Theory, whose team was enlisted last month to lead the rebrand, said they’re looking at every suggestion, including keeping the name Washington Football Team.

But the name change won’t happen until at least the 2022 season.

One thing they’re keeping the same for sure? The Burgundy and Gold team colors.

“We know for a fact that burgundy and gold is in the DNA, that’s not changing,” Gardner said. “We’re including longtime fans along the way because they’re important to us.”

Some of the featured fan suggestions include Washington Rising, Washington Revolution and Washington Justice.

Team President Jason Wright said during the talk that they want this to be a name that lasts generations.

“These are expressed in lifetime memories,” said Wright, talking about the submissions and some of the reasonings fans gave to their names and what they want to see out of the new name.

“Their experiences are rooted in community … you start to see what matters to them is grit, resilience, integrity and valor,” Wright said.

There’s still time to pitch an idea in. Fans can go online and enter their ideas until April 5.