Washington Football Team names Chris Polian Director of Player Personnel

The Washington Football Team continues to revamp its front office this offseason, naming Chris Polian the team's new director of player personnel on Monday morning.

Washington names Chris Polian Director of Player Personnel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After hiring new general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney, Polian becomes the latest hire in a prominent role for the Burgundy and Gold this offseason.

Sporting 24 years of experience in front office roles and as a scout, Polian was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same role from 2013-2019. Prior to that, Polian served as vice president and general manager for Indianapolis.

Polian’s father, Bill, was an esteemed front office executive who helped the Bills to four straight Super Bowl losses and a Super Bowl win with the Colts.

