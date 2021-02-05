CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
After dominant season, Washington's Young wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

JP Finlay | @NBCSWashington

February 5, 2021, 9:04 PM

After dominant season, Chase Young wins Defensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Chase Young dazzled in his first season in Washington and was rewarded Saturday night by being named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The second-overall pick in 2020, Young dominated in his NFL debut, logging 1.5 sacks and forcing a fumble on Eagles QB Carson Wentz in a shocking comeback win for the Burgundy and Gold. That performance set the tone for Washington’s surprising 2020 NFC East title, and though Young missed most of the next two games with a leg injury, he stepped up in a huge way in the second half of the season.

Washington went 5-2 in their final seven games to take over the division, and in that time, Young catapulted the Football Team’s defense into another level.

It all began with a massive hit and forced fumble against Joe Burrow that saved a touchdown in Week 11.

That hit stopped Burrow from getting into the end zone, and there’ an easy argument to make that Young’s singular play in this game turned Washington’s season around. Ron Rivera’s team went on to win that game, which launched a four-game win streak.

Over the final seven games of the season, Young logged four sacks, eight QB hits, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown. Every Washington football fan remembers that TD too.

In every capacity, on and off the field, Young delivered for Washington during his rookie season, and he’s a huge part of the optimism surrounding the football team.

There were other good defensive rookies, but there was no real question that Young would win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Odds are, it’s the first of many awards to come.

