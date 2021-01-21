Reports: Martin Mayhew to become Washington’s GM, Marty Hurney to have high-ranking role

Reports: Mayhew to become Washington's GM, Hurney gets another role originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington In a turn of…

In a turn of events, former 49ers executive Martin Mayhew will become the next general manager of the Washington Football Team, ESPN’s John Keim reports.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Mayhew was being hired to a high-ranking executive role with Washington after being considered in the team’s preliminary GM search, and ex-Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney would to take over the general manager position.

Instead, Hurney, who worked with Rivera from 2011-12 and 2017-19, will have a high-ranking position within Washington’s front office, but not GM, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As an executive, Mayhew has drafted the likes of Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson and Nick Bosa during his time with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco.

Though the hierarchy and job titles have now fluctuated, what remains is that Washington reportedly has two experienced executives to work alongside Ron Rivera.