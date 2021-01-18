CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Report: Washington interviewing ‘top candidate’ Marty Hurney for vacant GM job

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

January 18, 2021, 5:11 PM

When Ron Rivera took over as Washington’s head coach last year, he formed a staff of several people he had previously worked with in Carolina. That list could be expanding once again, and soon.

Washington is reportedly interviewing former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney for its vacant general manager position, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hurney, who spent the good part of five total years (two different stints) working alongside Rivera in Carolina, is reportedly Washington’s top candidate to fill the vacancy. The hire could come as quickly as this week, per Rapoport.

Hurney served as the Panthers’ general manager from 2002-2012, meaning he was part of the Carolina staff that hired Rivera to his first head-coaching gig in 2011. After being fired in 2012, Hurney was re-hired for the role in 2017 following the departure of Dave Gettleman.

The former Panthers general manager is one of six known candidates to have reportedly interviewed for the position. 

Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden, San Francisco 49ers’ Senior VP of Player Personnel Martin Mayhew, Falcons executive Nick Polk and Chargers exec JoJo Wooden have all reportedly been in the mix, too, as well as in-house candidate Eric Stokes.

