Center Chase Roullier signs four-year extension with Washington Football Team

Third-year starting center, Chase Roullier has signed a four-year extension with the Washington Football Team that will keep him in D.C. through the 2024 season.

Chase Roullier signs four-year extension with Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The franchise announced the deal on Saturday ahead of the final game of the 2020 regular season. It is worth $40.5 million with $19 million guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Inking Roullier locks in one of the stalwarts for the offensive line. While dealing with the Trent Williams situation and several injuries across the unit over the past couple of seasons, the 27-year-old has stood out. As the team has tried to rebuild what was one of the strengths of the franchise, Roullier established himself at the center of the line.

“Chase has been a steady presence and leader on our offensive line all season. He is a great teammate and does everything the right way,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a release. “We are glad to be able to reward a player who has spent his entire career here. He was well deserving of an extension, and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington.”

In 2017, he was drafted by Washington in the sixth round. That same season he was vaulted to becoming the starter after an injury to Jake Long sent him to the IR.

Steadily the young lineman improved and was named the team’s starter entering the 2018 season. Since he took over the starting role, the Wyoming product has only missed two games in three seasons. Through the litany of quarterback changes, it’s consistently been Roullier there for the team.

On the 2020 season, Rouiller has only allowed one sack and committed five penalties according to Pro Football Focus. After signing an entry-level contract with Washington in 2017, he was set to become a free agent this offseason.