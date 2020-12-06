Ahead of Washington's Monday evening game against the Steelers, let's take a look at where it stands in the chase for the final playoff spot.

Where does Washington stand in the NFC wild card race? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In most years, any NFL club that begins the season 4-7 would likely be out of postseason contention.

But as well all know, 2020 is not any other year. With just four wins in their first 11 games, the Washington Football Team will enter their Week 13 contest behind the first-place Giants in the NFC East by just a single game after New York upset the Seahawks.

Besides the division race, Washington has also worked itself into the conversation for the seventh and final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Ahead of Washington’s Monday evening game against the Steelers, let’s take a look at where it stands in the chase for the final playoff spot.

IN THE PLAYOFFS:

5th seed: Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

Week 13 result: 17-12 loss to the New York Giants

Remaining Schedule: vs. New York Jets, @ Washington, vs. Rams, @ San Francisco

6th seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Week 13 result: Bye

Remaining Schedule: vs. Minnesota, @ Atlanta, @ Detroit, vs. Atlanta

7th seed: Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

Week 13 result: 27-24 OT win over Jacksonville

Remaining Schedule: @ Tampa Bay, vs. Chicago, @ New Orleans, @ Detroit

IN THE HUNT:

Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

Week 13 result: 38-28 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Remaining Schedule: @ NY Giants, vs. Philadelphia, vs. San Francisco, @ LA Rams

San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Week 13 result: TBD vs. Bills on Dec. 7 @ 8:15 p.m.

Remaining Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, @ Dallas, @ Arizona, vs. Seattle

Chicago Bears (5-7)

Week 13 result: 34-30 loss to Detroit Lions

Remaining Schedule: vs. Houston, @ Minnesota, @ Jacksonville, vs. Green Bay

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Week 13 result: 34-30 win over Chicago Bears

Remaining Schedule: vs. Green Bay, @ Tennessee, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Minnesota

Washington Football Team (4-7)

Week 13 result: TBD at Pittsburgh, Monday, 5pm

Remaining Schedule: @ San Francisco (in Glendale, Ariz.), vs. Seattle, vs. Carolina, @ Philadelphia