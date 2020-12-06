Where does Washington stand in the NFC wild card race? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
In most years, any NFL club that begins the season 4-7 would likely be out of postseason contention.
But as well all know, 2020 is not any other year. With just four wins in their first 11 games, the Washington Football Team will enter their Week 13 contest behind the first-place Giants in the NFC East by just a single game after New York upset the Seahawks.
Besides the division race, Washington has also worked itself into the conversation for the seventh and final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
Ahead of Washington’s Monday evening game against the Steelers, let’s take a look at where it stands in the chase for the final playoff spot.
IN THE PLAYOFFS:
5th seed: Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
Week 13 result: 17-12 loss to the New York Giants
Remaining Schedule: vs. New York Jets, @ Washington, vs. Rams, @ San Francisco
6th seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
Week 13 result: Bye
Remaining Schedule: vs. Minnesota, @ Atlanta, @ Detroit, vs. Atlanta
7th seed: Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
Week 13 result: 27-24 OT win over Jacksonville
Remaining Schedule: @ Tampa Bay, vs. Chicago, @ New Orleans, @ Detroit
IN THE HUNT:
Arizona Cardinals (6-6)
Week 13 result: 38-28 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Remaining Schedule: @ NY Giants, vs. Philadelphia, vs. San Francisco, @ LA Rams
San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
Week 13 result: TBD vs. Bills on Dec. 7 @ 8:15 p.m.
Remaining Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, @ Dallas, @ Arizona, vs. Seattle
Chicago Bears (5-7)
Week 13 result: 34-30 loss to Detroit Lions
Remaining Schedule: vs. Houston, @ Minnesota, @ Jacksonville, vs. Green Bay
Detroit Lions (5-7)
Week 13 result: 34-30 win over Chicago Bears
Remaining Schedule: vs. Green Bay, @ Tennessee, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Minnesota
Washington Football Team (4-7)
Week 13 result: TBD at Pittsburgh, Monday, 5pm
Remaining Schedule: @ San Francisco (in Glendale, Ariz.), vs. Seattle, vs. Carolina, @ Philadelphia