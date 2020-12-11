Washington Football says no fans for final 2020 games at FedEx Field

The games will go on but there won't be any fans in the stands for Washington Football's final bouts at FedEx Field.

The games will go on but there won’t be any fans in the stands for Washington Football’s final bouts at FedEx Field.

In a tweet, the team released a statement that it made the “difficult” decision after consulting with health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as the pandemic continues to rage.

Statement from the Washington Football Team regarding fans at our remaining home games pic.twitter.com/vLl8KKq1fD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 11, 2020

The impacted games are the Dec. 20 game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Dec. 27 outing against the Carolina Panthers.

Washington ended the Pittsburgh Steelers’ undefeated season Monday with a 23-17 win.

Prince George’s County announced Thursday that it would shut down indoor dining as coronavirus cases spike.