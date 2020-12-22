NFL changes start time of Washington Football Team’s Sunday game

The NFL has changed the time of the Washington Football Team’s game Sunday, and the switch could set up a dramatic finish.

Washington will take on the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field at 4:05 p.m., the team announced Tuesday; that’s a change from the originally scheduled 1 p.m.

As the team pointed out, this means Washington (6-8) might already know when it takes the field that a win would give Washington the NFC East title. The New York Giants play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m., and a Giants loss and a WFT win would do it for Washington, putting the team in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.