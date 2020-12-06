Former Washington players helped Giants, hurt Washington, on Sunday

The Giants' win will make Washington's quest for a division title more difficult over the final weeks.

Ex-Washington players were key to Giants win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For fans of the Washington Football Team, seeing the New York Giants pull off an upset against the Seattle Seahawks stung. It will make Washington’s quest for a division title more difficult over the final weeks.

The win, however, may hurt even more when one considers an obscure trend that made it all possible. The Giants scored 17 points on Sunday. Each and every one of those points came from a player who used to suit up for Washington.

Former Washington quarterback Colt McCoy, who spent six seasons with the team, filled in for the injured Daniel Jones on Sunday and tossed one touchdown as well as a two-point conversion. The touchdown pass went to former Washington running back Alfred Morris, who also ran one in for a score on the ground. Morris played with Washington from 2012 to 2015 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

All the other points came off the foot of Graham Gano, who — you guessed it — used to kick for Washington. Gano spent the first three seasons of his long career with Washington.

So, in a game where a Giants’ win directly hurt Washington’s playoff chances, it was former Washington players who made it all possible. Some may call that irony, Washington fans will most likely refer to it as pain.