Ben Roethlisberger listed as questionable ahead of Week 13 game vs. Washington

The Washington Football Team's upset chances against the undefeated Steelers were bolstered on Saturday when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the team's injury report and listed as questionable ahead of their Monday night showdown.

Roethlisberger questionable ahead of Week 13 game vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team’s upset chances against the undefeated Steelers were bolstered on Saturday when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the team’s injury report and listed as questionable ahead of their Monday night showdown.

This might be the veteran QB resting a nagging hip injury though, as it wouldn’t be the first time the 38-year-old took the week off of practice before suiting up on gameday. Roethlisberger was forced out of team activities ahead of Pittsburgh’s 38-10 blowout win against the Bengals last month after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but still put on a masterful performance. He threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, exploiting the Bengals secondary at will.

The following week, Roethlisberger’s half-joking request to continue to rest the following week of practice was denied. Head coach Mike Tomlin said not so fast.

This time around, however, Roethlisberger’s load for his ailing hip was managed cautiously by the AFC leaders. Surely Tomlin didn’t take this request lightly after calling out his team for a “junior varsity” performance in their win against the Ravens on Wednesday.

Whether or not the pain will be enough for him to return to action to face Chase Young and company remains to be seen. Whoever starts under center, the only team left sporting a perfect record after 12 games will surely give the Burgundy and Gold a tough contest — especially considering Pittsburgh’s lackluster showing last time out.