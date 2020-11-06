CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters
Washington’s locker room was LIT after Friday’s practice

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

November 6, 2020, 5:02 PM

Coming off their bye week, the Washington Football Team is fresh and rejuvenated as they enter the second half of the 2020 season.

The extra energy was on full display in the locker room following the team’s final practice of the week ahead of Sunday’s divisional clash against the Giants.

Several players in the locker room were standing on chairs and dancing to rapper Future’s timeless classic, ‘March Madness.’

And there was this action in practice:

If the Burgundy and Gold bring that same energy come Sunday, they should fare well against the one-win Giants.

