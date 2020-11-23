HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Washington practice squad RB Javon Leake added to COVID-19 list

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

November 23, 2020, 5:53 PM

Former Terp RB Javon Leake added to Washington's COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second time in as many weeks, a player in the Washington Football Team organization has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad running back Javon Leake was added to the COVID-19 list on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. 

Leake, a former standout at the University of Maryland, was signed to Washington’s practice squad this past Thursday and was a participant in Friday’s practice. 

The Burgundy and Gold are already in intense protocols, as the NFL mandated each club to do so this past Saturday to limit the number of close contacts in the case a player tests positive for coronavirus.

Washington is Leake’s second NFL stop since going undrafted earlier this year. The running back initially signed with the New York Giants but was waived during final roster cuts.

In three seasons with Maryland, Leake totaled 145 carries for 1,144 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for the Terps. He was arguably most effective on special teams, where he returned three kickoffs for scores over his final two seasons in College Park. Leake was named the Big ten’s Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in 2019.

