Washington holds on to franchise sack leader Ryan Kerrigan as trade deadline passes

Ryan Kerrigan has been with Washington for nine-and-a-half seasons, and now that Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline has passed and he is still with the franchise, that number will reach double digits by the end of the year.

The Burgundy and Gold’s all-time sack leader had been tabbed as a trade target for clubs looking for additional pass rush help as well as some experience for a stretch run — and he even reportedly asked to be sent elsewhere — but in the end, he’s going to remain with the only pro organization he’s ever known.

Going off of what Ron Rivera and other coaches have said in the weeks leading up to the deadline, that’s not exactly surprising, either.

Rivera truly values what Kerrigan brings from a leadership standpoint, especially when it comes to the example he sets for Chase Young and Montez Sweat. That example can now continue for the rest of the season.

Rivera and Jack Del Rio also no doubt appreciate the depth he provides; it’s not often that your third edge defender is a four-time Pro Bowler and owns 94 career sacks.

Kerrigan is still putting up stats, too, even if his snap count is lower than most expected, which was a main factor in much of the conversation about a potential move. He has four sacks so far in 2020, and Rivera told NBC Sports Washington on Monday he wants to see what Kerrigan can do with a little more involvement. Del Rio’s previously mentioned trying the same.

So, the guy is completely respected, an important part of the team’s most important position group and still showing up in the categories he needs to show up in, despite not getting as much run as he’s used to. Those three points all highlight why Washington is keeping him as opposed to giving him up.

The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so his tenure with the team could be wrapping up shortly. He should get at least nine more contests with Washington, however, and perhaps more thanks to the NFC East’s current outlook. And that seemed to be the plan all along.