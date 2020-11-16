Washington announces no fans for home game vs. Bengals

The Washington Football Team's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday will be played in front of no fans, the team announced on Monday.

“The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region,” the team said in a statement. “After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George’s County, we have decided that this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance.

“We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.”

The decision comes as coronavirus cases both locally and nationwide continue to rise. The Baltimore Ravens also announced their home game versus Tennessee this upcoming weekend will be played in an empty stadium, too.

Washington’s first four home games this season were played in front of an empty stadium, but the team reversed its course and allowed nearly 3,000 fans for their Week 9 home game against the Giants.