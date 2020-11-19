Team president Jason Wright said in an interview with ESPN that the teams’ current Washington Football Team moniker is “definitely in the running” to be the long-term solution for the clubs nickname.

New name? Washington Football Team ‘definitely in the running’ to stay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For Washington Football Team fans eagerly awaiting an announcement of a new team name, settle down.

In short, no name could be the name.

“It’s definitely in the running,” Wright said. “I don’t think anything is off the table. … With this one, people are excited about the idea of a club has an identity rooted solely in the area it represents. Maybe it’s Football Team or it’s Football Club.”

Wright also discussed two specific names – Red Wolves and Red Tails. He said both ideas had merit, but questions too.

Washington dropped the name Redskins this summer amid simmering controversy that the moniker was racist to Native Americans. That issue had been ongoing for decades but came to a head in July when corporate sponsors began to pressure the organization with millions of dollars on the line.

The team rebranded as Washington Football Team, and while some fans appreciate the simplicity, others want a name.

Wright explained that other names are in the running though a number of hurdles remain. The team has to conduct market analysis, focus groups, Wright wants to engage Native American leaders, and then eventually deal with the trademarking process. It will take time.

“The last thing our fan base wants is something messy and embarrassing,” he said.

Good news for most fans is Wright expects the team to continue to wear burgundy and gold whatever the new name might be, or certainly if they continue to play as Washington Football Team.