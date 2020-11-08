CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Kyle Allen thanks fans for support in Instagram post after injury

Ryan Wormeli | @NBCSWashington

November 8, 2020, 9:44 PM

Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen left the field Sunday afternoon on a cart after suffering a tough-to-watch leg injury against the Giants.

Allen was trying to roll out of the pocket, but his calf/ankle was hit hard and moved in a way it wasn’t supposed to, and the quarterback’s day – and perhaps season – was over.

After the game, Allen posted an Instagram picture of himself being taken off the field, thanking fans for their support in the wake of his injury. And in the process, he hints that his season is indeed done.

In the post’s caption, Allen refers to his season in Washington in the past tense, saying “Loved every second of my first year in Washington, I can’t wait for more!”

That sounds like a player whose season is, unfortunately, over. Washington will wait for further evaluations to announce anything for certain, but for now it looks like it will have to move forward with the combination of Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins running their offense for the rest of 2020.

