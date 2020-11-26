Antonio Gibson’s standout Thanksgiving puts him in elite company

Gibson's standout Thanksgiving puts him in elite company originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Washington Football Team running back Antonio…

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson turned in an exceptional performance on Thanksgiving, one that put him in some rare company with some of the NFL’s all-time greats.

Gibson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Burgundy and Gold’s dominant victory over the Dallas Cowboys. With that outing, Gibson became the first running back to top the century mark on the ground and score three-plus touchdowns on Turkey Day since Lions’ legend Barry Sanders did so in 1997.

Anytime you’re mentioned in the same sentence as Sanders, you’re doing something right.

Sanders wasn’t the only Hall of Famer that Gibson’s performance drew comparisons to, either.

By scoring a trio of touchdowns, the Washington rookie running back became the first player to notch three on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss in 1998.

In that game, Moss had three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a Minnesota victory over the Cowboys.

Gibson has been outstanding for Washington all season, but Thursday was a true breakout performance for the rookie. And it was a night he and every Washington fan won’t forget for quite some time.