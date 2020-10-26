Less than 24 hours after the Washington Football Team knocked out archrival Dallas by 22 points, head coach Ron Rivera finished his treatment for squamous cell cancer.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera rings a bell to mark his final round of cancer treatment. Courtesy Inova Staffers at Inova applaud Rivera as he leaves Inova Schar Cancer Institute after his final round of cancer treatment. Courtesy Inova Staffers at Inova applaud Rivera as he leaves Inova Schar Cancer Institute after his final round of cancer treatment. Courtesy Inova Clad in "Rivera Strong" shirts, staffers cheered Ron Rivera on Monday at Inova Schar Cancer Institute. Courtesy Inova

The Washington Football Team has yet another reason to celebrate.

Less than 24 hours after the Burgundy and Gold knocked out archrival Dallas by 22 points, their head coach finished his treatment for squamous cell cancer.

On Monday, Ron Rivera walked out of Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, after his final round of chemotherapy as doctors, nurses and staffers cheered and threw confetti.

Rivera then followed tradition and rang a bell to mark the special moment.

Rivera’s cancer had been diagnosed back in August, and was caught early.

See video from the Washington Football Team below.