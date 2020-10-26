ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Washington coach Ron Rivera finishes cancer treatment

Jack Pointer

October 26, 2020, 3:15 PM

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera rings a bell to mark his final round of cancer treatment.

Courtesy Inova
Staffers at Inova applaud Rivera as he leaves Inova Schar Cancer Institute after his final round of cancer treatment.

Courtesy Inova
Clad in “Rivera Strong” shirts, staffers cheered Ron Rivera on Monday at Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

Courtesy Inova
The Washington Football Team has yet another reason to celebrate.

Less than 24 hours after the Burgundy and Gold knocked out archrival Dallas by 22 points, their head coach finished his treatment for squamous cell cancer.

On Monday, Ron Rivera walked out of Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, after his final round of chemotherapy as doctors, nurses and staffers cheered and threw confetti.

Rivera then followed tradition and rang a bell to mark the special moment.

Rivera’s cancer had been diagnosed back in August, and was caught early.

See video from the Washington Football Team below.

