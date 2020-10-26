Less than 24 hours after the Washington Football Team knocked out archrival Dallas by 22 points, head coach Ron Rivera finished his treatment for squamous cell cancer.
The Washington Football Team has yet another reason to celebrate.
On Monday, Ron Rivera walked out of Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, after his final round of chemotherapy as doctors, nurses and staffers cheered and threw confetti.
Rivera then followed tradition and rang a bell to mark the special moment.
Rivera’s cancer had been diagnosed back in August, and was caught early.
See video from the Washington Football Team below.
