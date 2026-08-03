Intensity rises at Commanders training camp during the first padded practice

After preaching the need for competition at the start of Washington Commanders training camp, coach Dan Quinn got his wish Monday in the first practice with players in full pads.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — After preaching the need for competition at the start of Washington Commanders training camp, coach Dan Quinn got his wish Monday in the first practice with players in full pads.

The intensity ramped up as a result. Tight end Chig Okonkwo called it a chance to “finally play real football.”

“We were all out there flying around and talking smack,” Okonkwo said.

The Commanders spent most of practice working on red zone packages, and the offense turned in its best day of training camp thus far.

The first play of 11-on-11s gave the fans in attendance a reason to cheer. Lined up goal-to-go from the 4-yard line, Jayden Daniels threw a perfect fade to Terry McLaurin, who made a toe-tapping touchdown grab over cornerback Mike Sainristil. McLaurin was animated after, and plenty of celebrations followed.

Daniels and McLaurin were in sync for much of the session. The two connected on another touchdown during 7-on-7 drills, with Daniels delivering a strike to a diving McLaurin over the middle in between a pair of defenders.

The Daniels-McLaurin connection in midseason form is a welcome sight for the Commanders, as the wide receiver held out for the entirety of camp last year because of a contract dispute. Daniels and McLaurin were unable to replicate their 2024 success last season because of respective injury absences.

“Our communication has grown just as quarterback and receiver,” McLaurin said Thursday. “Third year playing with one another, having a full offseason together to get some really good work in. I just love to see the way he’s grown as a player (and) as a leader.”

When Daniels wasn’t connecting with McLaurin, he was often targeting his new tight end. The play of the day came during team drills: Daniels rolled out to his right and connected with Okonkwo for a 20-yard touchdown.

“With (Daniels), it’s really easy,” Okonkwo said. “You’ve just got to be where you’re supposed to be, and he’ll find you with an accurate ball.”

Okonkwo has lined up all over the field during training camp, taking snaps out wide in addition to his typical tight end position along the line. He should be in line for a big role in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s system.

“Having an expanded playbook has allowed me to use my speed down the field a lot more,” Okonkwo said.

The defense also had its moments, getting to Daniels during team drills and forcing the quarterback to throw the ball away or take a would-be sack during live game snaps.

Sonny Styles, the seventh pick in the draft, disrupted in the run game and as a pass rusher. Sainristil, who was beaten on McLaurin’s touchdown, bounced back with two impressive pass breakups in the final session of practice.

The competition and intensity remained high throughout practice, even during positional drills. General manager Adam Peters observed closely for 1-on-1 matchups between the offensive and defensive lines.

“I think it’s a great offensive line,” edge rusher Odafe Oweh said. “Very physical, vet offensive line. Savvy. They’re maulers. … I’m having fun getting better. I think the O-Line is great. They are only getting better, just like us.”

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