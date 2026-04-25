From Sonny Styles on, Commanders emphasize versatility in the draft

The Commanders' free agency haul allowed them to prioritize adding a smaller number of potential impact players in the draft.

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coming off the Washington Commanders going 5-12 last season, general manager Adam Peters declared he and his staff were going to do everything they can not to let that happen again.

They were one of the most active teams in free agency, adding 15 new players, including six who figure to be defensive starters or significant contributors. It’s a haul that allowed them to prioritize impact players in the draft.

Despite having just two picks in the top 100, Washington improved its defense by taking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the seventh pick in the first round and then filled a big need at wide receiver with Clemson’s Antonio Williams early in the third.

At No. 7, Commanders prioritized talent over need

Linebacker was a need entering the draft — but hardly the biggest — after signing Leo Chenal in free agency. Yet, with Styles still on the board, Peters called it an easy pick.

“We wanted to get the best player,” Peters said. “We thought the best player that was staring at us in the face was a linebacker.”

Styles was one of the biggest risers throughout the draft cycle, so Peters didn’t expect him to be available at No. 7. Peters was part of the San Francisco staff that selected Fred Warner in 2018, a player to whom Styles has drawn parallels.

“I probably don’t want to make the mistake of getting into comparisons on that because Fred, he is a gold jacket,” Peters said. “If he can be like Fred, then we’re all going to be really happy.”

Versatility was a common theme

Styles, who began his college career as a safety, was moved to linebacker in 2024 and has played the middle as well as the weak and the strong side since. That flexibility is a big reason Peters couldn’t stop smiling after making the pick.

“Sonny’s a guy who can play off the ball. He can play on the ball. He can mug up and blitz,” Peters said. “There are so many different things he can do. He could play, ‘MIKE’, play ‘WILL,’ play ‘SAM’ — all those different things. He’s got the size to play on the edge. He’s really versatile.”

The Commanders had their choice of several receivers in the third round, but Williams ended up being the selection largely because of his ability to play outside and in the slot.

“When I’m at my best, I’m playing everywhere,” Williams said. “I like to get mismatches versus safeties, but I also like having that explosive playability on the outside. I like to line up anywhere, and I’m comfortable everywhere.”

Day 3 used for depth

Center and cornerback were the biggest needs when pick No. 147 rolled around. Instead of addressing those, the Commanders selected Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs instead, even signing Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu in free agency.

At No. 187, Washington selected Penn State running back Kaytron Allen, a power back who set a school career record with 4,180 yards rushing. Allen’s skill set should fill the short-yardage, between-the-tackles role that Chris Rodriguez held last year.

Washington took Michigan State center Matt Gulbin late in the sixth round, taking a chance there after releasing veteran Tyler Biadasz. Washington completed its draft by taking Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis in the seventh round.

Still questions at wide receiver

Terry McLaurin remains the clear-cut No. 1 receiver. After him, the unit still has question marks, even with the addition of Williams.

Dyami Brown, 2021 Washington third-round pick, is back after spending last season in Jacksonville. Recent draft picks Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane are still looking to carve out roles.

Treylon Burks, a 2022 Tennessee first-rounder who signed joined midway through last season, remains in the mix for playing time.

“It’s just great competition. It really is,” Peters said. “Those guys will all battle. I really like the competition. They’re all highly competitive guys and they’re good teammates, so I think it’ll add to a really good culture in that room.”

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