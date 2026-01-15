Commanders unveil initial renderings for new stadium in DC

The Washington Commanders unveiled the first renderings of what they plan to build on the old RFK Stadium site in D.C. on Thursday.

“What I’ve heard so far from D.C. residents is that they like the nod to the old RFK Stadium with the movement that you see in the buildings,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told WTOP anchors Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer. “They like the nod to the monuments in D.C., but also with a modern flare.”

Another planned feature of the stadium that Bowser said residents are celebrating is the translucent domed roof — something the mayor and fans have long pushed for.

A news release put out Thursday describes it as a “dynamic, year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community engagement, integrating sustainable design practices and reimagining the fan experience through immersive space.”

When asked by WTOP about whether the roof should be retractable to enjoy snow games, the mayor touted the benefits of climate control in a stadium.

“I’m a mayor, so I hate snow,” Bowser said. “But more than that, what we see in so many of the new stadiums is this feeling of being outside, while you can have the enjoyment of climate control.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser reacts to the renderings with WTOP's Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson.

She said the design feature fits the stadium’s budget and will allow the venue to host music and entertainment events in addition to games.

“While I was talking about this to the community, I would frequently mention an artist who wouldn’t even come to our area because we didn’t have the right stadium,” Bowser said. “And that’s Taylor Swift, and I think many people would love to welcome her.”

The Commanders selected HKS, a Dallas, Texas-based architecture and design firm, as the lead architect for the team’s new stadium in November.

The architecture firm joined the Commanders and D.C. in hosting meetings with the community to help inform the stadium’s design, according to the news release.

Team President Mark Clouse said the design prioritizes the fan experience.

“We are proud to share the first visuals of our future stadium, a defining milestone in the next phase of the development process,” Clouse said in a news release. He added that the design “truly embodies the spirit and character of the District.”

Construction is expected to be completed in 2030. The stadium is supposed to accommodate 70,000 people when it’s done.

Building a new stadium has been a priority for Bowser since RFK was shuttered in 2017. The stadium deal came together during her last term as D.C.’s mayor.

“I would feel very bad after three terms in office, if we just had asphalt and a crumbling stadium,” Bowser said. “Instead, what we’ll have is shovels in the ground, dirt moving, people hired and a vision to transform 180 acres on the Anacostia.”

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

