DC-area Taylor Swift fans question ‘Blank Space’ in her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour schedule

Riding off a high after the release of Taylor Swift's latest album "Midnights," D.C.-area fans saw a blank space on Swift's tour schedule which snuffs the nation's capital.

As fans called on the singer to add a tour date in D.C., few are shaking off the disappointment.

Some blamed Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder for how Swift seemingly forgot that D.C. existed, even after adding eight additional tour dates to the original schedule.

Others are trying to lure the singer to change her plans — among those fans in the latter group was celebrity Chef José Andrés.

Andrés, who runs the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, offered to cook for Swift. Maybe he could cook up breakfast at midnight?

The Library of Congress offered up access to its music collection to “sweeten” Andrés’ deal.

We’ll sweeten @chefjoseandres’ offer with a visit and tour of the @librarycongress. @taylorswift13 as you probably have heard we have an amazing music collection. Come see us in Washington. https://t.co/l5OMiIOvPS — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) November 4, 2022

The D.C. Public Library wants Swift to try out the slide at MLK library — should she come to town.

Is @taylorswift13 really passing up the opportunity to go down the MLK Library slide?! So much fun! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VE5ksWwL8y — DC Public Library (@dcpl) November 4, 2022

The National Air and Space Museum says it would show Swift how to safely stare directly at the sun — with one of their telescopes. The museum went as far as to offer to bring a telescope to Swift’s performance.

.@taylorswift13, we’re a little concerned with you staring directly at the Sun (but never in the mirror). If you do a show in DC, we’d love to show you how to safely observe with a special solar telescope. We could even bring one to the show! https://t.co/CBznTcbhrC — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) November 4, 2022

Fans hoping to see Swift’s concert will have to mastermind a plan to travel for the show. The closest venue: Philadelphia.