QB Jayden Daniels out again for Commanders after landing hard on previously injured left elbow

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the past three games with a dislocated left elbow, was forced out again at Minnesota on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn thought his team had turned a corner last week in an one-point overtime loss to first-place Denver.

For the first time since Week 2, they had their starting quarterback and top three wide receivers in the lineup on Sunday at Minnesota, facing a reeling opponent that had been struggling at home.

Instead, Jayden Daniels hurt his elbow again in the third quarter, veteran tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury moments later, and Washington failed to score in a humbling 31-0 loss to the rejuvenated Vikings.

Ertz was carted off the field with what the Commanders feared was a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Quinn kept Daniels on the sideline down 17-0 to protect him while backup Marcus Mariota finished Washington’s eighth straight loss.

“He was questionable to return and could have,” Quinn said. “It was my decision to sit him out. We were off as a team, and I felt that it was the right call.”

Daniels was injured with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and Washington facing fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 30-yard line.

He tried to hit wideout Terry McLaurin with a quick pass toward the left sideline. But Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel jumped in front of the ball and secured the deflection for an interception and 40-yard return.

During the runback, Minnesota cornerback Isaiah Rodgers delivered a clean block on Daniels, knocking the quarterback off balance at midfield, where he landed hard on his left arm.

Daniels retreated to the bench clutching his elbow in pain and was surrounded by Washington medical staff. Then he got up, slammed his helmet to the turf and was sent for treatment in the medical tent as Mariota took over.

Daniels completed just 9 of 20 passes for 78 yards with four rushes for 16 yards, leaving with Washington trailing by two touchdowns. Mariota completed 2 of 4 passes for 30 yards, was also intercepted, and lost a fumble.

One of the league’s worst defenses let struggling Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy march the Vikings down the field for a game-opening touchdown. The second-year quarterback finished with three touchdown passes while the Vikings rushed for 162 yards after quickly seizing control.

Meanwhile, the Commanders gained only 206 total yards, were shut out for the first time since 2019 and fell to 3-10 just 11 months after playing in the NFC championship game.

“I thought we took a step forward as a team last week,” Quinn said. “Today, we took three steps back. We didn’t find our rhythm and we lived in theirs. None of it was acceptable.”

The mood was somber in the Commanders locker room as a team with lofty expectations for 2025 tried to process another double-digit defeat and the loss of two more injured stars.

“It’s tough because you watch those guys work hard, especially Jayden,” said linebacker Bobby Wagner. “Who doesn’t want to see their quarterback hustle down the field to try to stop a touchdown? It’s tough to see good men, true competitors go down. Our job as teammates and brothers is to be there for them to lean on.”

Ertz, who was upended on an incomplete pass over the middle, left the Washington locker room on crutches. Quinn said the 35-year-old would have an MRI on Monday, but the team fears the worst.

“The early signals aren’t good,” Quinn said. “Let’s hope for the best.”

