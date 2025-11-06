Lions face Jayden Daniels-less Commanders, looking to rebound after loss

Detroit (5-3) at Washington (3-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. BetMGM NFL Odds: Lions by 8. Against the spread: Lions…

Detroit (5-3) at Washington (3-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Lions by 8.

Against the spread: Lions 5-3, Commanders 3-6.

Series record: Commanders lead 32-16.

Last meeting: Commanders beat Lions 45-31 in Detroit on Jan. 18, 2025, in divisional round.

Last week: Lions lost to Vikings 27-24; Commanders lost to Seahawks 38-14.

Lions offense: overall (11), rush (9), pass (12), scoring (2).

Lions defense: overall (8), rush (10), pass (12), scoring (13-T).

Commanders offense: overall (16), rush (4), pass (27), scoring (20).

Commanders defense: overall (28), rush (22), pass (29), scoring (22).

Turnover differential: Lions plus-6; Commanders minus-6.

Lions player to watch

Jared Goff. He was 25 of 37 for 284 yards with two TDs and no turnovers in last week’s loss, but was off the mark on a lot of key plays. That led to the Lions converting just 5 of 17 third downs. Goff was sacked a season-high five times and when pressured out of the pocket, his accuracy took a hit. In last season’s playoff game, he had three INTs and lost a fumble against Washington.

Commanders player to watch

Marcus Mariota. Replacing the star of the team is never easy, but Mariota has to do it because of Jayden Daniels’ dislocated elbow. Mariota did a fine job last season, and in his first start — albeit against Las Vegas — but has struggled lately. Toss aside that initial outing, and Mariota has more INTs (four) than TD passes (three) and Washington has gone 0-4 in his four appearances, two of which were starts.

Key matchup

Detroit’s reshaped and banged-up offensive line against Washington’s defensive front may be pivotal. The Lions will be without guard Christian Mahogany, and three other starters are banged up. Dorance Armstrong (5 1/2 sacks) and Von Miller (four) lead the Commanders in sacks and are facing a team that has allowed four sacks or more in four of eight games.

Key injuries

Lions: Mahogany (broken leg) is out until at least late December. Three other starters — OTs Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker and rookie guard Tate Ratledge — played through injuries against the Vikings. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) hasn’t played since Oct. 12, and doesn’t appear close to returning.

Commanders: Daniels will miss his fourth game this season. The club put two players on IR this week: CB Marshon Lattimore (knee) and WR-KR Luke McCaffrey (collarbone). WR Terry McLaurin missed five of the past six games with a quadriceps injury, and coach Dan Quinn said the No. 1 receiver probably won’t be available against Detroit.

Series notes

Sixth-seeded Washington stunned top-seeded Detroit in the playoffs last season and improved to 4-0 against the Lions in the postseason. Commanders CB Mike Sainristil, a former Michigan star, had two INTs in the divisional round game. Detroit won the most recent regular-season matchup 36-27 at home early in the 2022 season, and has won six of the past seven games in the series.

Stats and stuff

Washington has dropped four straight and has lost more games than it did during last year’s 12-5 season. … The Commanders’ past three losses have each been by at least 21 points, and an average margin of 22.3. … Daniels played in all 20 games last season … The Commanders have only just six total takeaways this season — just two teams have fewer — and Sainristil has 3 INTs, including one last week. … In the first half of last week’s 38-14 loss to Seattle, the Commanders allowed Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to complete all 16 of his pass attempts for 282 yards and four TDs. … By the end of the game, the Seahawks averaged 13.8 yards per pass attempt. … LB Frankie Luvu initially was suspended for this week’s game by the NFL because of hip-drop tackles, but that suspension was reversed on appeal and he only was fined. … Detroit has lost more games than it did last season when it finished a franchise-record 15-2. … The Lions have not lost two straight in the regular season since dropping five in a row from Sept. 25 to Oct. 30, 2022. … Detroit didn’t make a move at the trade deadline, showing confidence in the players on the roster and practice squad. .. The Lions have converted on 36% of third downs, ranking among the worst in the NFL. … RB Jahmyr Gibbs was held to a season-low 28 yards from scrimmage by Minnesota, a game after he had a career-high 218 yards in a 15-point over Tampa Bay. … WR Jameson Williams is averaging just 2.6 receptions and 44 yards receiving with three TDs in eight games. … Detroit has 28 sacks to tie its second most through the first eight games of a season. Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with seven sacks and 30-year-old edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad has matched a career high with six. … LB Jack Campbell leads the Lions with 71 tackles, is second with six tackles for losses and tied for third with four sacks.

Fantasy tip

Lions TE Sam LaPorta has a TD catch in three of the past four games, and two straight on the road. He matched a season high with six catches last week and had a season-high 97 yards receiving. Washington’s defense ranks No. 29 against the pass.

