Jones celebrates in Cristiano Ronaldo style as Dolphins beat Commanders 16-13 in overtime in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Jack Jones had a fitting celebration after his overtime interception in the first NFL regular-season game in Spain.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback ran toward the sideline and stretched his arms wide after a twisting jump in front of his teammates. Jones was imitating Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer great who used to celebrate like that at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he played for Real Madrid.

“I had to bring that out,” he said. “I was talking to my friend and I’m like, ‘When I make a play, be ready for that celebration.’”

Jones intercepted Marcus Mariota on the first offensive play of overtime and Riley Patterson kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 16-13 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Jones cut in front of Commanders tight end Zach Ertz and came away with the ball.

“They covered our first couple of options well,” Mariota said. “I tried to get back side to Zach. Guy undercut it and made a play. Unfortunate there, and give credit to him. He made a good play.”

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said Jones told him moments earlier that he was going to come up with the interception, making “that moment a lot cooler.”

“His exact words: Y’all stop the run. He’s going to throw me the ball, because he can’t throw,” Brooks said.

The Commanders (3-8) had a chance to win and end a five-game losing streak with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Matt Gay’s 56-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. Gay, who said ahead of the game he was thrilled to have the chance to play at the Bernabeu, missed two of his four field goal attempts.

“It’s tough,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “This one stings. Guys are definitely hurting, and I thought in a lot of spaces they battled, and we had our opportunity to go win it. We didn’t get that done.”

The Dolphins (4-7) were twice stopped on fourth-and-goal, including inside the final two minutes after recovering the ball on an earlier muffed punt return by the Commanders. The muff came after the Commanders were stopped on fourth-and-goal the other way.

It was the seventh — and final — international game this season, the most in one year for the NFL as it continues to expand globally.

The game in Madrid saw Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap perform at halftime in front of a crowd of 78,610 at the Bernabeu.

The Commanders, still without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels, have lost six straight, including 44-22 to the Detroit Lions at home last week, while the Dolphins were coming off a commanding 30-13 victory over the Bills.

“They fought for belief, and now they’ve been awarded real belief based on performance and results,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said “So, I think we’ll be excited to play our next game. We need the time off. We definitely wish we could play, our locker room would probably want to play tomorrow even though they’re a little beat up.”

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa went 14 for 20 for 171 yards passing without any touchdowns or interceptions.

“Great team victory,” Tagovailoa said. “All wins are good and we are going to carry this momentum along throughout the bye week and hopefully take it into our next game.”

Mariota went 20 for 30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and the interception in overtime. He also had 49 yards rushing, including 44 on a run not long after he was taken to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Chris Rodríguez rushed for 49 yards for the Commanders, and Deebo Samuel had 74 yards receiving.

De’Von Achane had another big game for the Dolphins with 120 yards on 21 carries, plus 45 yards on five receptions. Brooks led the Dolphins with 20 total tackles.

After both teams exchanged a pair of field goals in the first half, the Commanders put together a strong drive to begin the third quarter. Washington scored the first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard reception by Samuel, who took advantage of some good blocking up front after a screen pass by Mariota.

The Dolphins tried to respond quickly and drove to the Commanders 2-yard line, but failed to score after an incomplete pass by Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on fourth down.

After the Commanders were held, Miami put together another strong possession and Ollie Gordon scored on a 1-yard run.

Mariota led the Commanders to the 1 after temporarily leaving the game and clearing concussion protocol, helped by a 44-yard run on which he sped through the right side with seven Dolphins trying to catch him. But the Commanders quarterback couldn’t close out the drive with a score, throwing an incomplete pass after Ertz tripped near the end of his route on fourth-and-goal.

The Dolphins were held on the next drive, but Mike Sainristil muffed the punt and Ethan Bonner recovered for Miami at the Commanders 42 with about four minutes left. After Achane couldn’t get in from the 1 on third down, McDaniel went for it on fourth down but the Commanders made another big stop as Gordon also failed to get in.

Washington took over with 1:41 left in the game at the 3 and Mariota led the team into field goal range, but Gay couldn’t convert what would have likely been a game-winner.

Injuries

Dolphins: DB JuJu Brents left with an ankle injury. … Achane injured his back in the fourth quarter, but returned. … S Jordan Colbert was sidelined in the first half with a concussion.

Commanders: G Sam Cosmi was injured in the fourth quarter, but returned. … WR Jaylin Lane was listed as questionable in the third quarter.

Up next

Dolphins: Bye week before hosting New Orleans on Nov. 30.

Commanders: Bye week before hosting Denver on Nov. 30.

