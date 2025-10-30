No letup in the schedule for Washington; Commanders host Seattle on Sunday night

Whether they're ready or not — and they're certainly not at full strength — the Washington Commanders have reached an urgent stage in their season.

They’ve lost three in a row, and they’re only a third of the way through a brutal three-game stretch in the middle of their schedule. After losing at Kansas City on Monday night, the Commanders host Seattle on Sunday night before facing a loaded Detroit team. The question is whether Washington can beat either of these next two opponents before things ease up a bit.

“We only got one game against Seattle, so focus on that one,” quarterback Jayden Daniels said. “We got to go out here and try to get a win.”

Daniels was able to practice this week after missing the most recent game with a hamstring injury, but receiver Terry McLaurin re-injured his quadriceps muscle and won’t play this weekend. Even if fully healthy, Washington (3-5) would have its hands full with a Seattle team coming off an open date.

The Seahawks (5-2) lost 38-35 to Tampa Bay in Week 5, but every other Seattle opponent has been held to 20 points or fewer. Coach Mike Macdonald’s team has been effective against the run, which has been the more productive part of Washington’s offense. Teams are averaging 75.7 yards per game on the ground against Seattle.

“We want to be aggressive, we want to be physical, without hitting all the coaching buzzwords,” Macdonald said. “But that really is who we want to be, we want to be attacking and unrelenting and play an exciting brand of ball.”

Sam staying upright

Last season, the Seahawks struggled mightily to keep quarterback Geno Smith upright. In 17 starts, Smith was sacked 50 times, and the Seahawks allowed the third-most sacks of any team in the NFL.

But this season, Sam Darnold has been sacked only nine times in seven games. The Seahawks’ much-maligned offensive line from a season ago has taken tangible steps forward under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“I think first of all, it’s a credit to the guys up front,” Darnold said. “Those guys are doing a really good job protecting, communicating, certain looks that are really tough to pick up. I feel like our backs, our tight ends as well in protection are doing a really good job when needed. And then, when it comes to myself, just being able to get the ball out.”

Cornerbacks coming back

For much of the season, the Seahawks have battled injuries to their secondary. Second-round pick Nick Emmanwori was injured in Week 1 and missed three weeks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon has only played in two games because of a knee injury and safety Julian Love hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a hamstring issue.

Reserves such as Nehemiah Pritchett and Derion Kendrick did a fine job of filling in, but their services likely won’t be as frequently needed with Emmanwori back and Witherspoon appearing to not be very far behind.

Smith-Njigba’s success

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in yards receiving with 819 through seven games. On Thursday, he was selected as the NFC offensive player of the month after 24 catches for 417 yards in October.

“It’s special, man, it’s special,” Smith-Njigba said. “Football, it takes everyone. So, I want to give that out to my team, honestly, because without defense getting those opportunities and O-line doing their thing, Sam doing his thing — it’s bigger than me.”

Smith-Njigba is on pace for 1,989 yards receiving. The NFL record — set during a 16-game season — is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

“I mean anything can happen, honestly,” Smith-Njigba said. “That’s the mindset I have. So, I’m just grateful for today, the opportunity to come out here on Thursday and prepare for Sunday night. Like I said, anything can happen. And that’s kind of the mindset I have, just the day to day, to get better.”

Rookie contributor

Bill Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 402 yards for the Commanders, ranking fourth among NFL rookies behind Cleveland’s Quinshon Judkins, Las Vegas’ Ashton Jeanty and the New York Giants’ Cam Skattebo.

But against the Chiefs, Croskey-Merritt managed only 25 yards on nine carries, and the inability to run the ball was a big reason Washington struggled to score.

It may not be any easier against Seattle.

“We’re going to dig in hard,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “This is a team with an excellent defensive line, big guys, speed edges, the whole thing.”

AP Sports Writer Andrew Destin contributed to this report.

