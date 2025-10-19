LISTEN: WTOP previews the Commanders venturing to Dallas to take on the Cowboys

Sunday's game is going to be a tricky one for the Commanders coming off their Monday night loss to the Bears and going in without some key personnel.

WTOP's George Wallace previews the Commanders as they take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

The 3-3 Commanders take on the 2-3-1 Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford for a preview of the game.

