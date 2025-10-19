LISTEN: WTOP previews the Commanders venturing to Dallas to take on the Cowboys

Sunday’s game is going to be a tricky one for the Commanders coming off their Monday night loss to the Bears and going in without some key personnel.
The 3-3 Commanders take on the 2-3-1 Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.
WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford for a preview of the game.
