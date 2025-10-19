Live Radio
LISTEN: WTOP previews the Commanders venturing to Dallas to take on the Cowboys

WTOP Staff

October 19, 2025, 11:23 AM

WTOP's George Wallace previews the Commanders as they take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s game is going to be a tricky one for the Commanders coming off their Monday night loss to the Bears and going in without some key personnel.

The 3-3 Commanders take on the 2-3-1 Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford for a preview of the game.

