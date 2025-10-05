LISTEN: WTOP previews the Commanders taking on the Chargers in Los Angeles

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace previews Washington against the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday.

The 2-2 Washington Commanders battle the 3-1 Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Eastern.

Commanders quarterback and Southern California native Jayden Daniels returns to the gridiron for the first time in three weeks.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace previewed the game with WTOP’s Ian Crawford.

