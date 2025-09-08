‘They’re setting it on fire’: Commanders fans celebrate Week 1 win against Giants

Washington Commanders fans said the team's Week 1 victory could be the start of another successful season with an opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

There were chants of “Hail Victory” after the Washington Commanders started off the 2025 campaign with a big win, spanking their NFC East rival New York Giants 21-6.

Fans at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, said this victory could be the start of another successful season with an opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

“It’s our time,” Philadelphia native and Commanders fan Dwight Smalls told WTOP. “We’ve been dragged through the mud with this team. Those days are over with.”

Beverly Harrison, of Hyattsville, Maryland, has been a Washington fan since she was 12 years old.

“It feels so good,” Harrison said. “I just got to see what they going to do week after week.”

The Commanders’ win impressed Yvonne Johnson, who’s a fan of the team’s archrival Dallas Cowboys. She drove over two hours from West Virginia to see the game.

“They’re setting it on fire,” she said. “Jayden Daniels has given this team so much life. The fans are out of control. … I have to come down when I can and just feel it. It’s amazing.”

