This season, the Washington Commanders have worked to improve the fan experience with better quality food and faster serving times.

The Washington Commanders are offering new concessions for the 2025-2026 season.(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) The Washington Commanders are offering new concessions for the 2025-2026 season.(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) The Washington Commanders may have not official locked up their new stadium deal just yet, but they did score better food for the 2025 season.

During a concession-tasting event Monday night at Northwest Stadium, Ben Cobleigh, Commanders chief growth officer, told the crowd that during his two months with the team they had worked to improve the fan experience.

Along with the variety of food the stadium offers, the Howard County native said they’ve worked on the quality of the food and improved the speed of how long it takes to get your food.

The hotdogs will now be Vienna Beef hotdogs from Chicago and the chicken tenders will be bigger and sweeter. You’ll see waffle fries and along with W-shaped pretzels, the Commanders will have a signature spice, called “Raise Hail.”

Three local restaurants were featured at the preview. This is DMV Crab Rolls fifth season at Northwest Stadium, but District Taco and Marvin’s Chicken Sandwiches are making their first appearance this year.

Marvin’s Chicken Sandwiches was a fixture on 14th Street before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a blessing, it’s definitely a blessing,” said owner Rajon Jackson. “I’ve been a long time Commander’s Fan.”

Cobleigh, who grew up as a Burgundy and Gold fan, said during his time with the team he has been doing a lot of food testing, especially hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders and fries.

“Over half of all food consumed in the stadium — 55% — comes from those core items,” Colbleigh said.

Getting to try all that food impressed Cobleigh’s eight and six-year-old daughters.

“They said, ‘Daddy, I think you have the greatest job ever.’ And I said, it’d be hard to argue. I think I do too,” laughed Cobleigh.

