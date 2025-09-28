LISTEN: WTOP previews Commanders in Atlanta

The 2-and-1 Washington Commanders head into Atlanta Sunday afternoon with the 1-and-2 Falcons.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's George Wallace previews Sunday's Commanders game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2-and-1 Washington Commanders head into Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m., with the 1-and-2 Falcons.

They come into the game with a lot of holes in the roster, facing a team that got blown out last weekend.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace previewed the game with WTOP’s Ian Crawford.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.