LISTEN: WTOP previews Commanders in Atlanta

WTOP Staff

September 28, 2025, 10:51 AM

WTOP's George Wallace previews Sunday's Commanders game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2-and-1 Washington Commanders head into Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m., with the 1-and-2 Falcons.

They come into the game with a lot of holes in the roster, facing a team that got blown out last weekend.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace previewed the game with WTOP’s Ian Crawford.

