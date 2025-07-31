Commanders QB Daniels finding connections with Samuel, other receivers as McLaurin drama swirls

For the Commanders to stay in contention, Jayden Daniels needs to build chemistry with a revamped receiver group — especially since Terry McLaurin has yet to practice while in a contract standoff.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders’ seventh training camp practice, all without hold-in wide receiver Terry McLaurin, occurred during another punishing wave of summer heat.

The kind that can make a day feel much longer.

Jayden Daniels did not appreciate a calendar reality check.

“It’s only been a week?” the quarterback said .

Washington’s fans know all about time moving slowly and the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year’s arrival last season allowed them to quickly re-engage. The Commanders’ stunning 2024 season culminated in the franchise’s first NFC championship game appearance since the 1991 season.

One fan brought a handmade sign to Thursday’s practice that summed up the mood shift across the fan base: “Thank you #5 Jayden for making it fun again to be a fan.”

Expectations are high thanks to the electric playmaker. To stay in contention, Daniels needs to build chemistry with a revamped receiver group — especially since McLaurin has yet to practice while in a contract standoff. Later Thursday, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press that McLaurin had asked the Commanders to trade him.

Deebo Samuel, acquired this offseason for a 2025 fifth-round pick, already looks in sync with Daniels. The veteran receiver has made a big play in nearly every session, whether on a deep shot — such as Thursday’s corner-of-the-end-zone pass — or a crossing route where he turns a short pass into a longer gain.

Film study and practice reps help with timing. But Daniels also values building trust beyond the playbook.

“I try to connect with each and every guy in the locker room,” said Daniels, who has become more vocal entering Year 2. “That’s where it all starts. Once you start with that, then you’re able to move on to the field — get to know how the guy works, what type of person he is.”

Samuel, 29, had 1,405 yards and 77 receptions in 2021. He hasn’t topped 60 catches or 900 yards since, slowed by injuries and inconsistency. But his confidence hasn’t dipped.

“I still got a lot in the tank,” Samuel said.

Having Daniels throwing him the ball helps.

“It’s real fun,” Samuel said. “It’s real fun.”

The admiration runs both ways.

“The guy is a pro, and he works hard,” Daniels said. “I just go out there and try to communicate, ‘This is what I want versus this look, versus this coverage.’ And he goes out there, puts in the work, and understands it.”

Fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane is another wide receiver thriving in camp, and Daniels has maintained his red zone connection with tight end Zach Ertz.

Dan Quinn sees another difference. The second-year Commanders coach praised Daniels for becoming more assertive. Quinn highlighted a post-play conversation with tight end Ben Sinnott after a blitz-beating throw.

“The communication’s the main thing,” Quinn said. “If you see it, say it.”

That communication doesn’t extend to the field with McLaurin at the moment. The veteran wideout reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury.

Speaking before news broke of McLaurin’s trade request, Daniels — who formed one of the league’s most successful passing combos with McLaurin last season — wasn’t sweating the timeline.

“I know that time will come,” he said of McLaurin eventually rejoining the offense. “Till then, if that’s us getting in the film room and just talking … we always talk. We talk ball. We talk life. So nothing’s changed at all.”

