Washington Commanders put on the pads while Terry McLaurin makes another appearance for fans

Players say training camp doesn't really start until you put the pads on. On Monday, the fifth practice of Washington Commanders camp, they did just that.

“It was great,” rookie defensive back Trey Amos said. “It was great to have the pads on, getting off of blocks, using our shoulders a little bit. Haven’t had that in a while. Everything’s been great.”

The Commanders also practiced in front of fans again on Monday. This time, season ticket holders were in attendance. They were lined up at 6 a.m. anxiously waiting to get inside the facility and then filled the stands, as they did on Sunday.

Players have taken notice of the support.

“Yesterday, I was pulling up and I see how many fans was out there. I was like, bro, I thought I was about to get ready to play a game,” wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. “But the fans out here are crazy, it’s good to be out here in front of fans. I know it’s good for them to come and watch practice and see the things that we do day in and day out, and just come out here and give them what they’re looking for.”

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin once again came out of the facility after practice and signed autographs for fans for about 25 minutes. He also spoke on the field for about 15 minutes with his agent, Buddy Baker, who also attended Sunday’s practice.

McLaurin was absent from the facility during the first few days of camp as his team negotiates with the Commanders on a contract extension. The veteran receiver is under contract for this season.

As McLaurin raced up the hill to the facility, he provided no new updates to his contract situation, only to say that things are still “day-to-day.”

Tuesday’s practice will also begin at 8 a.m. due to the heat and will be an open practice for fans.

